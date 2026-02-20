“You’re going to see a ferocious Ryan Garcia tomorrow night,” Garcia said. “We’re not here to play games. From the start of the bell, we’re going to be ready to fight. It’s going to be a Ryan Garcia classic. You’re not going to want to miss this one, I promise.”

The successful weigh-in represented a clean finish to a week that had drawn attention to Garcia’s physical condition, given his past struggles with the scale. He missed weight for his 2024 fight against Devin Haney, which was later ruled a no-contest, and was fined earlier this month after exceeding a pre-fight weight check. This time, he reached the welterweight limit without visible difficulty on the scale, allowing the focus to shift fully to the fight itself.

Barrios, who enters as the defending champion, also completed his obligation without issue. His appearance at the full 147-pound limit reflected a fighter comfortable at the division’s maximum, reinforcing the size difference Garcia will face moving up from lighter divisions earlier in his career.

Garcia’s father, Henry Garcia, returned to lead training duties for this camp, restoring a familiar structure around him. Their presence together throughout fight week suggested a more controlled preparation compared to previous appearances that had drawn scrutiny.

The weigh-in completed the final procedural step before Saturday’s pay-per-view main event, with both fighters now cleared to compete. Garcia enters seeking his first world championship, while Barrios prepares to defend his title against one of the sport’s most recognizable challengers.