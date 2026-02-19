Mario Barrios Claims to Have the Blueprint for Ryan Garcia

Barrios, 6’0″, has the size and the toughness to defeat Ryan, if he can survive his left hook smash that he’ll be using to knock him out in their headliner this Saturday, February 21st, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ryan is very beatable if he can’t knock out his opponents.

“With Joe (Goossen) we fine-tuned everything on offense and defense,” said Mario Barrios during today’s final press conference for his fight against Ryan Garcia on Saturday. “In watching film on Ryan’s last couple of performances, we can see a lot of flaws in his game. It doesn’t take someone that knows him to have an edge over him.”

It helps Barrios that he’s trained with Ryan’s former trainer, Joe Goossen, for this fight, which means he’s gotten the best advice on how to take advantage of his many flaws in his game.

Garcia downplayed Goossen’s training methods during today’s final press conference, mocking the way he trains by telling the media the things that he has his fighters do. Still, Barrios has to be seen as a threat for Garcia, especially if he’s following Goossen’s advice on his to hurt him.

“I think we worked on everything that I need to for him to be successful. Making him uncomfortable, exploiting his weaknesses, and every round making him uncomfortable,” said Barrios about what he plans on doing against Garcia.

“No, I don’t,” said a smiling Ryan when asked if Mario Barrios can make him uncomfortable.