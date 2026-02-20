Carl Froch Accepts John Fury Tottenham Challenge

Froch says he is in. After trading words with John Fury at the launch press conference for Tyson Fury’s April 11 return against Arslanbek Makhmudov, the former champion has accepted the call for a fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Froch was direct.

“I feel like I’m the chosen one. I feel like it might be my job to finally shut this big gobse up. All he does is run around running his mouth,” Froch said on his YouTube channel.

“John, one final time, listen to me so it goes into that thick skull. I accept the challenge but know one thing, I’m going to come over to your corner and absolutely fing stick it on your Cobra style.”

He questioned the seriousness of the offer but did not back away.

“I’m not going to turn it down. I’m not going to say I’m not going to fight him because John Fury’s a big bully and big bullies need putting in their place and if I’m the man that has to do it, I will do it.”

Froch is 48. Fury Sr is 59. That is not a small difference at this stage of life.

“I don’t want to beat an old man up. I’m only 10 years younger than Big John Fury. He doesn’t look well does he. I don’t want to give him any stick but he looks f***ed. He’s 10 years older. I’m pressing on for 50. Is it a fair fight, I think we both know it isn’t but he’s called it on at Tottenham Hotspur.”

John Fury doubled down on social media.

“This is the message you’ve all been waiting for. Carl ‘The Worm’ Froch, you’ve got yourself a fight,” he said. “I’ll fight you at Tottenham in eight weeks’ time. Me and you, Tottenham, undercard, eight weeks’ time.”

He dismissed Froch’s credentials at heavyweight.

“A three-time Hall-of-Famer, you might be all right at 12 stone, but you’re nothing at heavyweight, my pal. I’d laugh at you when you hit me.”

Froch built his name at 168 pounds against Jean Pascal, Jermain Taylor, Mikkel Kessler, Andre Dirrell and George Groves. He fought long stretches at a hard pace, jabbed to set his right hand, and held up under clean counters. He understands how to punch through the target.

John Fury boxed professionally at heavyweight and has lived in fight gyms for decades, but he never operated at world level. There is a difference between working the corner and stepping through the ropes in a packed Stadium.

The British Boxing Board would need to approve it, along with medicals at their age.

If it moves forward, it becomes pride and conditioning. Nothing else.