Mayweather last fought professionally in August 2017, when he defeated Conor McGregor to extend his record to 50-0. Since that time, he has remained active through exhibition appearances while maintaining his position as one of boxing’s most recognizable figures.

His upcoming exhibition with Mike Tyson is expected to take place in spring 2026 and is positioned as the first step in his planned return to sanctioned competition. Exhibition bouts do not count toward official professional records, and Mayweather has not competed in a sanctioned fight since his victory over McGregor.

CSI Sports founders Richard and Craig Miele confirmed the agreement as part of their effort to build future boxing events under their promotional and broadcast structure.

Additional details regarding Mayweather’s first professional opponent, licensing, and event scheduling are expected once the promotion completes its event planning. Mayweather’s return to sanctioned competition remains dependent on event licensing, opponent agreements, and athletic commission approval, none of which have yet been formally confirmed.