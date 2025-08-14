Roy Jones Jr. Claims Mayweather’s Taunt is Retaliation for Questioning His Ability to Beat Sugar Ray Leonard.

Roy Jones Jr. says he thinks Floyd Mayweather Jr. pulled a “low class” move by posting clips of his losing fights in retaliation for him saying that he wouldn’t have beaten Sugar Ray Leonard if they had fought prime for prime.

Missing Hagler, Hearns, Hopkins

Jones Jr. says Mayweather’s resume doesn’t stack up to the big victories that he and Sugar Ray Leonard had during their careers.

Floyd didn’t have big wins over fighters on the same level as Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Bernard Hopkins, and James Toney. Roy Jr. points out that Mayweather retired without fighting Terence Crawford when he could have done so.

Mayweather definitely didn’t have the same kinds of wins that Sugar Ray Leonard had during his career. There was no Roberto Duran, and the aforementioned Hagler and Hearns. As Jones mentions, Floyd’s best wins were against a 22-year-old Canelo Alvarez when he first started out, and a washed-up Manny Pacquiao after he’d been knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez.

Mayweather’s “Low Class” Tactic

“It was low class for him to post clips of me losing,” said Roy Jones Jr. to Ring Magazine, reacting to Floyd Mayweather Jr. posting clips of his losses. “He did it because I said I would bet my life that Floyd would not beat a prime Sugar Ray Leonard.”

Mayweather’s potshot style of fighting wouldn’t have been enough for him to hold off Sugar Ray, who had speed, but far better offensive weaponry. He was capable of throwing combinations.

“Who was his Thomas Hearns or Marvin Hagler or James Toney or Bernard Hopkins? Where is the guy who was on his level? Canelo Alvarez was young, and he fought Manny Pacquiao after he was knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez. He didn’t fight Terence Crawford,” said Roy Jr..

Mayweather’s Best Wins

Canelo Álvarez

Manny Pacquiao

Diego Corrales

Oscar De La Hoya

Arturo Gatti

José Luis Castillo

Shane Mosley

Ricky Hatton

Genaro Hernández

Juan Manuel Marquez