Floyd Mayweather Vs. Manny Pacquiao II – Coming To A Netflix Screen Near You Soon?

For a fight that absolutely sucked when it finally came, certainly in terms of giving the paying fans who had waited so long anything like memorable action, there has been, and continues to be, plenty of talk of a sequel: Floyd Mayweather Vs. Manny Pacquiao II.

And now, as per a news story from Ring Magazine, the folks at Netflix – the deep-pocketed folks at Netflix – are looking to put together a rematch of the so-called “Fight of the Century” next year. The streaming giant, now well into the sport of boxing, or at least well into the lucrative televising of event fights, such as the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson exhibition bout, as well as the one we will see between Tank Davis and Paul later on this month, and, more legitimately, the third battle between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, now wants to see how many millions of viewers a May/Pac II would bring in.

Netflix Wants to Revive Boxing’s Biggest Payday

According to the Ring article, a rematch of the May, 2015 fight that was handily won by Mayweather and his slick, pot-shotting, even safety-first approach, could happen in 2026. Pac-Man of course returned to action this year, with him doing well at age 46, this as he held a reigning world welterweight champion to a draw. Mayweather, who is two years older than Manny, has only boxed exhibition bouts since his “retirement,” but he is, as his adopted nickname would suggest, always keen to pick up a buck.

There is no date, venue, or anything else set as of now, but if money talks – and not just Mayweather’s money – this fight, which would no doubt be dubbed and promoted and hyped as a super-fight II, will not shock anyone by materialising at some stage next year.

Would You Still Watch Mayweather vs Pacquiao II?

And the sad thing is, or the inevitable thing is, we will all tune in and watch. To repeat, Mayweather-Pacquiao I was almost completely devoid of action, to say nothing of drama. It was a snoozer. But the sequel may well happen all the same. Some day in 2026.

Who has more left at this stage: Mayweather or Pac-Man? Do you even care……….

To this day, if you care to read further, the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight of over a decade ago still holds the Pay-per-View record, this at a staggering 4.6 million buys. How many viewers will tune in on Netflix if the rematch happens, and will YOU be one of them?