Chisora Says a Jake Paul KO of Anthony Joshua Would Be the Biggest Upset Ever

Confronted with the “mad news” that we are seemingly thisclose to seeing a fight – be it a “real” fight or an exhibition bout – between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul, Derek Chisora was asked if a KO win by Paul would rank as THE biggest boxing upset ever. Chisora, speaking with IFL TV, said “yeah,” it would be.

In addition, Chisora said AJ would never, ever be able to live it down if he was KO’d by YouTube star Paul. However, Chisora said this “will not happen.” Chisora said Joshua will “smoke” Paul, and he’ll do it fast.

Chisora Says Joshua “Has to Smoke Him”

“Delicious. Good,” Chisora said when asked his opinion on this, what can we say, crazy fight. “AJ took a year out, easy fight for him. And I think it should be laid to rest, ‘cos I don’t think AJ’s gonna go in there and try and patter, patter – AJ’s gonna smoke him. But, and I will say this to AJ, don’t let that guy knock you out! Because that would be f*****g nightmares forever. But, one or two [rounds], AJ has to kill him in three rounds. He has to smoke him the same way he did [Francis] Ngannou. Yeah (a Paul KO win over Joshua would rank as the biggest boxing upset of all-time). But it’s not gonna happen.”

Could This Fight Really Happen – And What Would It Mean?

Say what you want about this fight – and it really is an indictment of how much the sport has changed when a former two-time heavyweight champion is looking at taking a fight with a YouTuber, this in a fight that would attract far more fans than a number of real, honest to goodness world title fights between some of today’s best talent – but it has got people talking.

Joshua, if the fight is on the level, with no prearranged script, this something some fans are already thinking will be the case, absolutely has to do away with Paul and he has to do it fast. Otherwise, though his bank balance may reach epic proportions, Joshua’s credibility would take one heck of a hit. While a loss, and I can’t believe such a result is even remotely possible, would be nothing short of devastating for AJ and his place in boxing history.

Would a Paul KO over Joshua rank higher than the Buster Douglas-Mike Tyson shocker from 1990? Would a Paul KO win over AJ indeed rank as THE biggest upset in boxing history?