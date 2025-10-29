Will Mayweather–Pacquiao II Kill The Tyson Show?

As fight fans have no doubt read or heard by now, there is a very real chance – you could say threat – that we could see a return fight between ageing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao next year. The powers that be at Netflix are reportedly interested in bankrolling a sequel to the so-called “Fight of the Century ” from May of 2015 ( the fight, so long in the making, instead being a dreadful bore, won handily on points by Mayweather).

Mayweather–Pacquiao II: The Rematch Threatens Tyson Show

And the word is, May/Pac II, if it does actually happen, will go down in the spring. So, what would this mean for the other “curiosity fight’ that was announced as a thing a while back – Mayweather Vs. Mike Tyson? That exhibition bout and its announcement generated an absolute ton of interest, and as crazy as a match-up between a 59-year-old heavyweight and a 48-year-old welterweight is to most of us, some people do want to see this one happen.

But if Mayweather fights Pacquiao next instead, in a lucrative rematch, would the Tyson fight be postponed, or would it perhaps be scrapped altogether? Of the two old-timer fights, which would you prefer to see take place if you could only pick one: Mayweather vs.? Pacquiao II, or Mayweather-Tyson?

Or maybe you have zero interest in seeing either, let’s face it, freak show fights (May/Tyson especially) go down?

Which Fight Actually Prints More Cash?

Mayweather is still in a position to be able to earn a shedload of cash, as is Tyson. While Pacquiao, who surprised many people and actually did well in his comeback fight, this time, when he held WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios to a draw in the summer, came back purely for the money in the opinion of some folks.

Which fight would make the most money, as it would pull in the most viewers – May/Pac II or Mayweather-Tyson?

Which fight will “Money ” decide to take, or might the self-proclaimed “T.B.E.” actually take both fights next year?

You could perhaps argue that there is some genuine X-factor intrigue to a Mayweather-Tyson bout, but for many of us, Mayweather-Pacquiao II would be another snoozer in which Floyd would potshot his way to a boring decision win.