Roy Jones Jr. is going to be traveling to Dallas, Texas, to help Errol Spence Jr. train for what could be a comeback. He revealed today that he wants to help the inactive former IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) “get back on the horse” to see what he’s got.

A Quiet Comeback Begins

Jones Jr. didn’t say whether Spence has told him what his plans are for fighting again. But it’s believed that he’s considering taking a fight against WBC interim junior middleweight champion Vergil Jr. next, after he mentioned his name last Saturday night.

Errol had attended Ortiz Jr’s fight against Erickson Lubin on November 8, 2025, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. He saw Vergil Jr’s second-round knockout win over Lubin, and he obviously noted that large crowd and the electric atmosphere.

Spence, 35, has been idle since losing to Terence Crawford on July 29, 2023. That was obviously a bitter pill for the 2008 U.S Olympian to swallow, being knocked out in the ninth round in that fight.

“We’re going to try and make a smart decision. If he’s got it. I’m sure he’s going to go with it. He wouldn’t come to the arena if he wasn’t thinking about it,” said Roy Jones Jr. to All The Smoke about his belief that Errol Spence is considering a comeback after showing up at Vergil Ortiz Jr’s fight last Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

If Roy Jr. were to train Spence in a successful comeback bid against Vergil Ortiz Jr., it would be a massive accomplishment for the retired former four-division world champion. It would be a great recruitment tool to bring in other fighters.

Can He Turn Back Time?

It’s hard to believe that Jones Jr. would be able to resurrect Spence’s career. Even with the best training money can buy, it’s not going to roll away the years to be the Fountain of Youth that Errol needs. What he really needs is a working Time Machine that can bring back the 2015 version of himself, the young 25-year-old vintage Spence.

“It was lit up in that arena. He loved that fan support. You could tell he was in his element, and that made him happy more than anything because he was glowing in his element. That means he’s still got it and wants to be in the element again,” said Jones Jr.