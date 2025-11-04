Rashidi Ellis Stops Fortuna; Ready For All Comers at 147 or 154 – Boxing Results

Welterweight contender “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis was looking to make a statement on Saturday against former WBA “regular” junior lightweight champion Javier Fortuna. And he did, but the end result was not what Ellis nor the Mohegan Sun crowd had hoped for. After dropping Fortuna with a left hook near the end of the third round, Ellis continued his dominance in the fourth frame. However, Fortuna took a knee with more than a minute left, without taking a punch or throwing one.

Referee Ricky Gonzalez waved the fight off and Fortuna motioned that he had an injured left shoulder. The official time was 1:53.

Fortuna Quits Mid-Fight, Leaving Ellis Frustrated

“I don’t like how he quit because he never quit before,” Ellis told Boxing247.com. “So it was kind of hard for me to see him quit but he probably seen the pressure I was going to come with. I was just warming up.”

Considering how fast Ellis is, he definitely showed patience in the opening frame, feeling his opponent out. He mainly jabbed as he calmly stalked Fortuna, who largely offered up pawing right jabs. In the second frame, the quicker-footed Ellis, 28-1 (19), began to pop in with combinations a little bit more. The first noticeable one was a jab followed immediately by two consecutive straight right hands, about midway through the stanza. As Ellis got busier, Fortuna’s work rate – he had occasional success with his straight left – began to fade. Near the end of the round, Fortuna waved his glove, inviting Ellis to get closer. Be careful what you ask for.

In the third round, Ellis turned up the heat, looking to land his laser-straight right hand. Instead, he connected with a brutal left hook to the body, sending Fortuna to the canvas as his legs twisted awkwardly. He didn’t rush to get up. By the time the action resumed, there were only five seconds left in the round. Ellis picked up where he left off in the fourth, landing sharp combinations upstairs and downstairs. After a three-hook flurry, he smiled mid-ring — earning him the nickname “The Savage with a Smile.”

“I like to have fun in there,” said Ellis.

Ellis Eyes Big Fights at 147 or 154

Ellis continued his body attack until Fortuna took the knee that forced the fight’s end. “I wanted a great knockout highlight to add to the collection,” Ellis said. “It was disappointing but at the end of the day I got the victory, so that’s the important thing.”

Ellis is now on a four-fight win streak — all by stoppage — since his points loss to Roiman Villa in an IBF eliminator in January 2023. He’s ready for any of the welterweight champions but has his eye on the winner of the upcoming WBO title clash between Brian Norman Jr. and Devin Haney on November 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

His promoter Jimmy Burchfield believes Ellis’ future is at 154 pounds: “I believe 154 pounds is where he belongs right now. And he’ll fight any of the champions. We’re ready for any of them. He’s just another breed of fighter — entertainment, he can punch, he’s got a little bit of Sugar Ray Leonard and Muhammad Ali. He’s got everything, baby.”

Ellis says he can still make 147 “if a title opportunity arises there, but it’s a lot easier to make 154.”

The Ellis-Fortuna main event of CES Boxing’s “Autumn Classic 2025” card streamed live on YouTube via the CESFights channel and will air later this month on NESN.

“I appreciate everyone that came to the fight, that showed love and support,” Ellis said. “Jimmy’s really been keeping me busy. The four fights plus the involvement in Team Combat League — the whole year we’ve been working. I should definitely get a big fight, or even a title fight, right now. I’ve been in this game for so long, and I stay proving myself, so I don’t see why not.”