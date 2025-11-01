Mike Tyson To Honor Cus D’Amato Today: Tribute Day In Catskill

Where would heavyweight legend, former two-time champ Mike Tyson be if it wasn’t for the amazing talents of one Cus D’Amato? It is of course a pointless question, as we will simply never know. Still, the unanswerable poser does give a fight fan a chance to wonder. Maybe Tyson, a teenage tearaway who was serving time in Tryon before Cus, who was introduced to Tyson by Bobby Stewart, took him under his wing, would have gone on to live a full life of crime. Maybe Tyson would have been long dead by now, never even known, let alone globally famous and admired.

In any case, Tyson, who perhaps loved Cus more so than any other human being he ever met, will today pay tribute. As fans may know, courtesy of the various articles that have publicized the event, Tyson is today back in Catskill, where he will honor D’Amato, who passed away 40 years ago; this as “Iron Mike” was just getting started as far as laying out pro opposition in double-quick fashion.

Tyson Pays Tribute at the Historic Cus D’Amato Gym

Today’s event, to kick off with a private gathering inside the legendary and historic Cus D’Amato KO Boxing Gym, will be followed by a public ceremony, to take place on Main Street, in front of (quite ironically) the Catskill Police Station. Fascinatingly for the people who will be there (and maybe you already are there), a “slate of speakers, including other fighters Cus trained,” will be there to share unique memories pertaining to the cerebral trainer who had so much knowledge as well as passion for the sport he loved as much as Tyson still loves it.

If you’re there today, you will find out first-hand who these speakers are (spoiler, “Irish” Mickey Ward will be one warrior in attendance, as will the aforementioned Stewart, of course). But Cus – about whom a movie should have been made long ago – would no doubt have so much to say if he were still with us; about how far Tyson got, about how the sport has so vastly changed, and about his proudest achievements in life.

The Man Who Saved Mike Tyson

D’Amato, who also guided Floyd Patterson and Jose Torres to world title wins, really did “save” Tyson. And Tyson, who may still box again (and, boy, what would Cus have thought of that!) will never forget it. Nor will the youngest heavyweight champion in history ever stop being grateful.

If you are there today, you will have a great, unique day. Enjoy. And appreciate.