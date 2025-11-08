Otto Wallin Scores Quick KO in Atlantic City; Bruce Seldon Jr Escapes With Controversial Win

ast night in Atlantic City, in a low-key, keep-busy fight, Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin bagged himself a quick KO win over an overmatched and out of shape Chris Thomas. Wallin, returning to the ring for the first time since his February loss to British warhorse Derek Chisora, dropped the fleshy Thomas with a left hand to the body and the fight was effectively over.

The end came at the 1.00 minute mark of the second round, and Wallin is now 28-3(16). Thomas of New Jersey falls to 15-3-2(10) and it is unclear where the former middleweight – yes, middleweight – goes from here.

Wallin Gets Back in the Win Column Under Ronnie Shields

As for 34-year-old Wallin, last night’s win marked his first fight under new trainer Ronnie Shields and maybe the former world heavyweight title challenger can get some big wins under his belt with the knowledgeable Shields guiding him. Beaten only by Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Chisora, Wallin could possibly string together a few solid wins and then land himself another big fight.

Last night’s easy win proved almost nothing, but Wallin will no doubt be happy to have got a fight in before the end of the year, and a KO win always makes a fighter feel good.

Bruce Seldon Jr Booed After Questionable Decision Win

On last night’s card, Bruce Seldon Junior, son of the former WBA heavyweight champ, punched his way to a six-round points win over Jose Medina of Puerto Rico. Seldon Jr was awarded a unanimous decision victory, the scores being 59-55 across the board, but fans booed the verdict. Seldon Jr is now 8-0(6), while Medina drops to 8-3-1(3).

A reasonably fun fight to watch, Medina had Seldon Jr in trouble more than once, while the winning fighter looked to be running on empty over the second half of the fight. It was a good thing for Seldon that the fight was set for just six rounds. Seldon Jr was of course looking to impress before his hometown fans, yet he failed, with chants of “bulls**t!” being heard in the arena. Seldon Jr could do the honourable thing here and grant Medina a rematch. Based on last night’s showing, it’s not at all clear how far Seldon Jr can go.