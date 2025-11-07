Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson recently gave an interview with Hard Rock Bet, and the former world ruler had some quite wild things to say. Perhaps most worryingly, Tyson, who turns 60 next June, says he very much wants a rematch with Jake Paul. The Paul-Tyson fight did huge, huge numbers on Netflix, but for hardened Tyson fans, the fight proved tough viewing.

Today, Tyson says he had “some real bad health problems” that affected his performance. Tyson says that after he fights Floyd Mayweather – “maybe in March or April” – he’d “like to try it again” in a rematch with Paul. No thanks, is all most of us can and will say to this idea.

But what about Tyson Vs. Mayweather? Will it really happen, and if so, WHAT will happen? Tyson, insisting the fight is “really serious” and could eclipse his other career super fights in terms of sheer level and size, has now vowed to knock Mayweather out when they face one another, this in what would likely be the most bizarre matchup of next year.

“This Is Really Serious,” Says Iron Mike

“I’m just hoping, after this Floyd fight, maybe we can have a rematch. Yes, I would be interested in that,” Tyson said of a return with Paul. “He did well, but I want to try it again. It (a fight with Mayweather) probably supersedes all my fights I’ve ever had. It’s capable of doing that. And this is really serious. It’s going to supersede all the fights and all the glory he had before this. This is taking boxing to a new level. Almost God status. It looks that way (that I’ll KO Floyd), as I anticipated. It looks like he’s going to get knocked out.”

Make no mistake, if Tyson did flatten Mayweather, the KO would absolutely break the internet! Mayweather, though, is surely far too smart to put himself in any genuine jeopardy, and surely the Tyson “fight,” if it does actually happen, will be an exhibition, not a real fight. But Tyson, who some say has genuine ill feelings towards Mayweather, might go into the ring with Floyd while carrying a head full of bad intentions. A rematch with Paul we don’t want to see, but Tyson against Mayweather would, without any doubt, pull us all in. How could you not watch it if it happened?!

It really is wild to think that Tyson is still fighting (of sorts) as he closes in on his 60th birthday.