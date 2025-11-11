Conor Benn said today at the Grand Arrivals in London that he’s going to give Chris Eubank Jr. a “good beating” on Saturday and close the “Benn-Eubank chapter” with that victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham.

(Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Dressed like he was auditioning for a remake of Saturday Night Fever, a decked-out Conor Benn showed up on the red carpet today looking out of place for the Grand Arrivals for his fight on Saturday. He looked rich, and he is.

Ten Million for the Encore

His purse for his match with Eubsnk Jr. is $10 million, which is the same amount he received for the first fight earlier this year on April 26, 2026. That’s pretty good money for a fighter who has never fought for a world title, and whose chance of ever winning one is slim.

“I’m just ready to jump in there and do a number on him. I’m better prepared,” said Conor Benn to DAZN Boxing about what’s different for the rematch than in the first fight. “I feel ready.”

It would be more believable what Benn is saying if he’d taken a fight in between against a top middleweight like Yoenli Hernandez, Carlos Adames, Erislandy Lara, or Janibek Alimkhanuly. For him to have done nothing, it seems like more of the same, with him getting beaten up again in a money-grab type of fight.

“I know I can hurt him, and I’m going to go out there and capitalize on the mistakes he made in the first fight and give the fans what they want,” said Benn. “We’re both going to go in there and put it all on the line, and the best man is going to win. I believe it’s going to be me.”

When Eubank Took Over Late

In their previous fight, I recall seeing Benn being hurt multiple times in the later rounds, from the 10th round onwards, as Eubank Jr. worked him over on the inside with his volume punching. You can make an argument for the fight needing to be stopped. It should have been in this writer’s eyes after the ninth, as Benn was tired and was getting pasted by Eubank Jr. on the inside.

Benn’s Only Real Chance

Benn’s only chance in the rematch is if Eubank Jr. is drained from the double whammy of draining down to 160, and then dealing with the 10-lb rehydration clause that prevents both fighters from rehydrating more than 10 lbs overnight before the secondary weigh-in on Saturday morning on November 15th. 170 is the upper limit for how high Conor and Eubank Jr go.

“The Benn-Eubank chapter is done. I hope you guys enjoyed it. I’m going to go out there and give him a good beating. I’m going to beat him up. That’s it,” said Benn.

Fans Split Between Nostalgia and Fatigue

That’s going to make a lot of UK fans sad that this will be the final fight between Conor (23-1, 14 KOs) and Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs), because they enjoy this rivalry. The U.S fans will be saying, ‘Good riddance’ because they aren’t cutting-edge A-level fighters.

They’d prefer DAZN not waste their money now that they’ve increased the price of the DAZN Ultimate subscription to $449.99 / Year from the DAZN Standard subscription of $224.99 / Year before the price hike. American fans want quality, and they don’t view Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. as meeting their standards.