Navarrete’s arrival in town was briefly delayed after he misplaced his passport and needed emergency documentation from a Mexican embassy before traveling to the United States. The WBO champion arrived late Thursday evening.

“We had our setbacks on the way here, circumstances beyond our control,” Navarrete said. “But we’re excited to be here and for all our beautiful fans to have their voices heard. Nothing left to be said, just looking forward to an all-Mexican war.”

Navarrete, 39-2-1 with 32 knockouts, is attempting the fifth defense of the WBO junior lightweight title he won in February 2023. He has fought multiple times in the Phoenix area, including wins over Liam Wilson and Oscar Valdez.

His most recent outing ended in a no-contest after an initial technical decision win over Charly Suarez was overturned by the California State Athletic Commission. The WBO has ordered a mandatory defense against Suarez for the winner of Saturday’s bout.

Nunez, 30-1 with 28 knockouts, is making the second defense of the IBF title he won in May in Japan against Masanori Rikiishi. He followed that victory with a 12-round decision over Christopher Diaz in September.

“Navarrete is a very difficult style to face,” Nunez said. “We believe we replicated that style in sparring. One thing we all know, with Emanuel Navarrete you can always expect a war.”

Navarrete will have to fight a lot better against Nunez than he did in his last contest against Charly Suarez last year in May 2025 if he wants to come out victorious.

Saturday marks the first unification fight for both champions.