Bradley Predicts Shakur Stevenson Will Dominate Teofimo Lopez and Become the Next GOAT of Boxing

Tim Bradley says Shakur Stevenson will defeat WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez when that fight eventually is made.

(Credit: Golden Boy)

Sounding like a hypeman, the retired former two-division world champion Bradley states that Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) is too “technical, defensive, and savvy” for Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) to beat him.

Bradley’s GOAT Proclamation

Tim believes that Shakur is a “GOAT” like his close friend, Terence Crawford, and he says he’s the guy who will take over for him as the next big star when Bud retires.

“Now, you’re getting ready to fight another GOAT. That’s going to be a problem because Teofimo Lopez, you’re not beating Shakur Stevenson. He’s seen your habits. He knows how to beat you,” said boxing Hall of Famer Tim Bradley on his channel.

Stevenson’s resume doesn’t suggest that he’s “Another GOAT.” He hasn’t fought any of the A-level or elite-level fighters at 135. When he was at 130 and 126, he didn’t fight any of the ultra-talented fighters like Rafael Espinoza, Bruce Carrington, Stephen Fulton, and O’Shaquie Foster.

“He’s that type of dude,” said Bradley, comparing Stevenson to Terence Crawford. “That last fight [William Scull] didn’t convince y’all? This is too easy. Too defensive, saavy. He’s too technically sound. He’s going to go up into his weight class and not test the water at all,” said Bradley about Shakur.

The Zepeda Reality Check

No, Shakur’s last fight against WBC interim lightweight champion William Zepeda on July 12, 2025, didn’t “convince” all the fans, nor this writer, that he’s capable of beating the best at 135 or Teofimo Lopez.

Stevenson was almost dropped in the third round by a right hand from the volume puncher Zepeda, and he took a lot of punishment along the ropes, trying to make it an exciting contest. The ropes held Stevenson up, but the referee could have called that a knockdown.

Although Shakur didn’t completely disregard Turki Alalshikh’s mandate of no Tom and Jerry fights, he still wasn’t exciting to watch due to the way he covered up and was shelled unmercifully by Zepeda all night. The fight was a lot closer than the wide 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109 scores.

Final punch stats

Shakur Stevenson: 295 of 565 punches for a 52.5% rate

William Zepeda: 272 of his 979 for 27.8%

Shakur’s Paper Resume

Stevenson hasn’t fought any of the more talented fighters at lightweight since moving up to the weight class in 2023. Since signing with promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Shakur has it easy, fighting the part-time boxer Josh Padley and Zepeda.

The fighters that Stevenson hasn’t fought that could potentially beat him: