Deontay Wilder is In Negotiations With Usyk, But Deontay Has His Eye On Murat Gassiev, Too

Gassiev looked good in taking out the durable Pulev, but he can be hit, and he has been beaten at heavyweight by Otto Wallin, this a fight that saw Gassiev get hurt. How would a Wilder challenge of Gassiev go?

“Congratulations to Murat Gassiev,” Wilder said after the Russian’s big win. “I think that would be an amazing fight. That was a beautiful left hook (he wiped Pulev out with). It was very sneaky.”

Maybe, if Wilder could fight Gassiev and defeat him, fans would take his challenge of Usyk that much more seriously. I for one would like to see Wilder take on Gassiev, it could be a fun fight of the highest order. It might be crazy to think, but Wilder, at age 40 and having looked so bad in two or three of his last four fights, has, potentially, two world title fight options open to him right now!

Let’s see if Usyk really does want Wilder and next, or if Wilder might go the Gassiev route instead.