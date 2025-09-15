Canelo Alvarez Stirs Debate: Crawford or Mayweather the Greater Fighter?

Mexican star Canelo Alvarez has now faced two of the finest pure boxers of the last 25 years (maybe longer) – this in Floyd Mayweather, back in 2013, and Terence Crawford, just this past Saturday. And after being outboxed by Crawford in a not too dissimilar manner to the way he was outboxed by Mayweather, Canelo was asked, at the post-fight press conference, who does he think ranks as the greater fighter: “Money” or “Bud.”

Canelo, slightly bruised, this facially, his ego and pride far more banged up, answered quickly.

“I think Crawford is way better than Mayweather,” Canelo said.

Did Canelo Really Mean It, Or Was It Just Pride Talking?

Maybe Canelo meant what he said, maybe not. But we must take the former multi-weight champ at his word, of course. And it is now a topic that is causing plenty of debate: is Crawford a greater boxer, a greater fighter, than Mayweather? It’s down to opinion and nothing more, but plenty of people, fans along with experts, are stating that Crawford deserves to rank as one of the absolute greatest to ever do it. Of course, so many people say the exact same thing about Mayweather.

Canelo, the only man to have fought both Mayweather and Crawford, is suitably qualified to say who is the better fighter of the two, and after a combined 24 rounds against two of the finest, most skilled boxers of the last 25 years (maybe longer) Canelo surely knows what he’s talking about.

Crawford Brushes Off Comparisons To Floyd

As for Crawford, a fighting man who is as classy out of the ring as he is inside it, he shot down any and all comparison between himself and the self-proclaimed “T.B.E.”

“Listen, Floyd was the greatest in his era,” Crawford said at the same presser. “I’m the greatest in my era. It ain’t no need to compare me to Floyd or Floyd to me.”

Well said, “Bud.”

In addition, Crawford, who advanced to 42-0(31) with his brilliant win over Canelo, has said numerous times that he will not fight long enough to try and break Mayweather’s 50-0 record. It seems the fans are far more interested in comparing Crawford with Mayweather than Crawford is. And Mayweather, come to that.

That said, who hasn’t imagined how a Dream Fight between a prime Mayweather and a prime Crawford would go! Can’t you just picture the sheer level of skill, of combined ring IQ, of utter boxing brilliance that fight would have had…..