Inquest Reveals The Cause Of Death In Ricky Hatton Case

The boxing world is still reeling over the shocking and sad death of British boxing star Ricky Hatton. The tributes continue to pour in, and at Hatton’s funeral, thousands of fans, along with numerous world champions, both past and present, came out to pay their last respects to the 46 year old.

Now, as has been reported by multiple sources, the official inquest has revealed the cause of Hatton’s death. Agonisingly, it has been confirmed that Hatton died from hanging. Hatton was found at his home by his manager, who found the former 140 pound king “unresponsive” on the morning of September 14.

Hatton, who had battled mental health problems for some time and must have been plagued by the kind of inner demons we cannot imagine having to face, had spoken publicly about his problems and he proved to be an inspiration to many people who are also suffering from mental health issues.

Hatton Was Reportedly “In A Good Place” Before His Passing

Adding to the sadness and the shock of Hatton’s death is the fact that, by all accounts, Hatton was “in a good place” the day before his life came to an end, with the former champ even training for a December ring return to take place in Dubai. Hatton instead lost his courageous battle with those inner demons. Hatton cannot be at all judged for doing what he did — we simply have no idea what he, or anyone else who is suffering from severe depression, was going through.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him,” a statement from the Hatton family reads. “As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

May Ricky rest in peace.