Mayweather, 50-0 with 27 knockouts, exits retirement and signs on for another sanctioned twelve-round fight. Pacquiao, 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts, returns to a full championship distance more than ten years after their first bout rewrote the revenue numbers at the MGM Grand.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission must license both fighters before the bout becomes official on the record. The medicals must clear. Once that happens, it counts.

Their 2015 fight generated 4.6 million pay per view buys and a $72 million live gate. Those numbers still stand at the top of the sport’s record book. This time, the distribution model shifts. Netflix delivers the event to more than 325 million subscribers without a separate purchase window.

Pacquiao: “Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”

Mayweather kept it short.

“I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result.”

Sphere hosts its first sanctioned professional boxing match, with the production built to maximize sightlines and in-arena presentation. Las Vegas stays the sport’s primary stage for major fight nights.

The shift comes in distribution power. Netflix has already proven it can pull global numbers in combat sports, and this fight tests that reach at the top end of boxing.

Removing pay per view pricing shifts revenue structure from buy-rate risk to subscriber retention.

Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Sports at Netflix, said, “Bringing this rematch to Netflix is a massive ‘full-circle’ moment. We’re thrilled to combine their storied rivalry with the immersive technology of Sphere to deliver a landmark sporting event to our members worldwide.”

Inside the ropes, age dictates pace. Mayweather will lean on discipline and ring positioning. Pacquiao must press behind the jab and close distance with sharp angles if he wants meaningful exchanges.