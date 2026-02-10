Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo, unbeaten through 13 fights with 10 knockouts, will put his lineal, Ring Magazine, WBA, and WBO championships at 105 pounds on the line. Jerusalem, 25 wins against 3 losses with 12 stoppages, will bring his WBC title into the fight. The winner would emerge with three major belts, something no fighter has previously accomplished in the division.

The rematch is expected to take place somewhere in Southern California, with Honda Center among the locations under consideration.

What Happened the First Time

Their first meeting came in May 2023 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, where Collazo stopped Jerusalem after six rounds to capture the WBO title. The result ended Jerusalem’s initial championship reign after just five months and marked the beginning of Collazo’s sustained run at the weight.

Since then, Collazo has compiled six successful title defenses. His defining win arrived in November 2024, when he knocked out long-reigning WBA champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong in Riyadh, becoming the first Ring Magazine champion in strawweight history. He followed that performance with stoppage victories over Edwin Cano Hernandez and Jayson Vayson in 2025, continuing a reign where nearly every major fight has ended early.

Jerusalem has rebuilt his position just as decisively. Five consecutive wins followed his loss to Collazo, including two victories over Yudai Shigeoka in Japan to claim and then retain the WBC belt. He added three successful defenses, most recently a twelve round decision over Siyakholwa Kuse last October in Quezon City.

What the Winner Holds Next

The contrast heading into the rematch is clear. Collazo has been a consistent finisher, while Jerusalem has gone the distance in each of his last five outings, tightening his control over longer fights.

The lone remaining title at 105 pounds is held by Pedro Taduran, the current IBF champion. A victory on March 14 would place the winner in a position to pursue full undisputed status later in the year.