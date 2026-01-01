Collazo acknowledged the moment without overstating it. He spoke about motivation rather than validation. About wanting to be noticed, but also about what still remains unfinished. The ranking is framed as a marker, not an endpoint.

At 105 pounds, ambition tends to outpace opportunity. Collazo holds multiple titles, yet the path toward undisputed status remains narrow and complicated. Melvin Jerusalem and Pedro Taduran are the remaining names in that picture, but negotiations and timelines remain unresolved. Past discussions about a rematch with Jerusalem stalled. Nothing is scheduled. Nothing is guaranteed.

There is confidence in Collazo’s words, but it is the controlled kind. He speaks about chasing fights rather than expecting them. About movement toward undisputed rather than proximity to it. The claims are aspirational, not declarative.

There is also a longer view at work. Collazo has taken note of Rene Santiago’s recent success at junior flyweight. The idea of a future all Puerto Rican matchup is acknowledged carefully. Friendship is noted. Practical realities are not ignored. Weight. Timing. Money.

For now, Collazo remains where many elite fighters in the smallest divisions find themselves. Accomplished. Recognised. Still waiting for the conditions to catch up to the ambition. The ranking reflects progress. The rest will depend on whether the sport offers him a clear road forward.