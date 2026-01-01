Oscar Collazo spent the holiday period in Puerto Rico with his family, away from camps and cameras, but not away from the routines that now define his career. Training continued. So did the quiet expectation that his work would eventually register beyond the lower weight classes.
That recognition arrived with his inclusion in The Ring pound for pound rankings. He became only the third strawweight to appear on the list, a historical footnote that says as much about the division’s invisibility as it does about Collazo’s progress.
Collazo acknowledged the moment without overstating it. He spoke about motivation rather than validation. About wanting to be noticed, but also about what still remains unfinished. The ranking is framed as a marker, not an endpoint.
At 105 pounds, ambition tends to outpace opportunity. Collazo holds multiple titles, yet the path toward undisputed status remains narrow and complicated. Melvin Jerusalem and Pedro Taduran are the remaining names in that picture, but negotiations and timelines remain unresolved. Past discussions about a rematch with Jerusalem stalled. Nothing is scheduled. Nothing is guaranteed.
There is confidence in Collazo’s words, but it is the controlled kind. He speaks about chasing fights rather than expecting them. About movement toward undisputed rather than proximity to it. The claims are aspirational, not declarative.
There is also a longer view at work. Collazo has taken note of Rene Santiago’s recent success at junior flyweight. The idea of a future all Puerto Rican matchup is acknowledged carefully. Friendship is noted. Practical realities are not ignored. Weight. Timing. Money.
For now, Collazo remains where many elite fighters in the smallest divisions find themselves. Accomplished. Recognised. Still waiting for the conditions to catch up to the ambition. The ranking reflects progress. The rest will depend on whether the sport offers him a clear road forward.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Oscar Collazo Eyes Ricardo Sandoval in Puerto Rico vs Mexico Showdown
- Oscar Collazo Retains Title After Jayson Vayson’s Corner Mysteriously Halts Competitive Bout – Boxing Results
- Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson – Live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs
- WBA Removes Jake Paul From Cruiserweight Rankings After Joshua KO
- IBF Extends Deadline in Torrez–Sanchez Heavyweight Negotiations
- WBA Elevates Resendiz, Names Melikuziev Mandatory Challenger
Last Updated on 01/01/2026