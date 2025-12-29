Usyk Parts Ways with Riyadh Season, Eyes US Promoter And Wilder

Egis Klimas confirmed to The National that he’s working with a US group. Top Rank, PBC, and Golden Boy are all in the picture. Klimas won’t say which one. “We’re working on a multi-fight deal. Oleksandr’s not done. Two more years, at least,” he said.

Wilder’s Window and Real Risk

Wilder has gone 2–4 since dropping the WBC belt. He’s still dangerous, though. The power hasn’t left; the rhythm has. When he’s letting his hands go, the right hand still detonates clean. But the legs? They’re slower. The shot selection’s predictable. Against Zhang and Parker, he backed straight up and got trapped.

Usyk’s advantage is control and discipline — that southpaw rhythm and foot tempo that drags heavy hitters into missing range. Still, Wilder only needs one clean shot to flip everything. Usyk’s reflexes looked sharp last summer, but getting hit cold by Wilder isn’t the same as getting clipped by Dubois.

If this fight lands in Vegas or LA, judging trends matter. US cards tend to reward aggression, especially when the hometown puncher is still marketable. Usyk will need those clean scoring flurries every round, not just control. The danger for him is getting comfortable early and cruising into one bad counter.

What It Means for the Heavyweight Landscape

If Usyk moves under a US promoter, that resets the map. It pushes future mandatories through the WBO and IBF routes instead of Saudi showcases. A Wilder fight still sells, but only if the Ukraine champion keeps his belts and timing tight.

The risk sits with Usyk now — a bad night and he hands over leverage in a division already waiting for new blood. For Wilder, it’s the last chance to stay relevant at elite level. Whoever wins, the next mandatory mix shifts fast: Jared Anderson, Filip Hrgović, and Martin Bakole all circling.

Venue and details: Expected late April or early May 2026, Las Vegas or Los Angeles, under a new US promotional outfit.