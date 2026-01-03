“I’ve always wanted to unify titles, and now it’s here,” Navarrete said. “People should expect a war between Mexicans. I respect Núñez, but this is my moment. I’m ready for whatever it takes.”

Navarrete has been a fixture at the championship level since 2018, winning titles at 122, 126, and 130 pounds. Activity has never been the issue. Lately, form has been harder to pin down.

He didn’t look sharp in his last fight against Charly Suarez in May 2025. Navarrete appeared soft around the middle and slow on the return, and the fight was heading in an uncomfortable direction before it was stopped because of a cut. The bout was halted and later ruled a technical no contest, which worked out well for Navarrete given how the night was going. A loss was very much in play.

That uncertainty has followed him. There’s the version of Navarrete who overwhelmed Oscar Valdez and stopped him in six rounds in December 2024, and then there’s the version that struggles with pace and balance when the rounds add up. Which one shows up here matters.

Núñez arrives with less name recognition but fewer questions attached to his recent form. He won the IBF title in May with a decision over Masanori Rikiishi and defended it in September against Christopher Diaz-Velez. Early in his career, knockouts came quickly. More recently, he’s shown he can keep working over twelve rounds without fading.

That’s where this fight tightens. Núñez applies pressure and doesn’t wait around, and this is the kind of matchup where Navarrete’s bad habits stop being survivable. He won’t have much time to feel his way into the fight or give rounds away.

It’s a unification between two champions who don’t need selling points. One brings experience and chaos. The other brings structure and steady pressure. Neither style leaves much room for error, and both fighters know it.