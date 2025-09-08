Could Emanuel Navarrete Vs. Eduardo Nunez Be The Next Great Mexican War?

The past few weeks have been pretty barren for fight fans; the dreaded slower than slow summer period, and all that. But thankfully, this past Saturday in Los Mochis, Mexico, a fight came along that sure gave we boxing fans a much-needed summer thrill. IBF 130 pound champ Eduardo Nunez sent his hometown fans happy as well as seriously pumped up, this after defeating an incredibly game Christopher Diaz via a unanimous decision that sure seemed too wide.

After the hell Nunez and Diaz went through, in what was a terrific addition to the intense, long-running Mexico Vs. Puerto Rico rivalry, more accurate scoring on the part of the three ringside officials would have been nice. The right man won – aided as Nunez was by two knockdowns he scored over Diaz in round-seven, this when a slippery canvas could certainly have been seen as a helping factor for the defending champion – but 117-109 twice and 116-110 was simply too wide.

Navarrete Confronts Nunez for a Mexican Unification

But moving on, and as much as we’d sure love to see Nunez, 29-1(27) and the now 30-6(19) Diaz do it again, an all-Mexican fight could come next. Emanuel Navarrete climbed into the ring to both congratulate Nunez and express his interest in fighting him in what would be a two-belt 130 pound unification clash. Both fighters want it, as does promoter of Nunez, Eddie Hearn.

“It’s great to hear you say you want to fight me as well,” Nunez said to WBO champ Navarrete. “You know, I admire you a great deal and I would love to share a ring with you. So, let’s give Mexico that fight.”

While Navarrete said that “Mexico wants that fight.”

“That’s another great Mexican war that needs to be made,” said Hearn.

Agreed. And let’s hope it can and will happen. Navarrete, 39-2-1(32) 1 NC is a superb fighter, as is Nunez. Who wins if/when the two rumble? Could this one prove to be the next great Mexican fight?

The Suarez Problem Lurking in the Background

But this is boxing, and there is of course a problem. Back in May, Navarrete boxed a no-contest with Charly Suarez, but the fight that was initially ruled a technical decision win for Navarrete was then changed the following month, this as it was ruled the fight-ending cut suffered by the champion, this in round-six, was in fact caused by a punch, not by a butt. Suarez, 18-0(10) 1 NC could so easily have won the fight by TKO had the officials got it right.

Now, as reported by Ring Magazine, a rematch between Navarrete and Suarez may have to take place; that or Suarez will have to agree to step-aside money to allow Navarrete to fight Nunez.

Let’s see how things work out.