At 118, Nakatani was a giant. At 122, the strength difference isn’t as wide, and he looked more human when Hernandez Reyes bullied him against the ropes.

“I definitely feel that he has grown rapidly recently, and with the new fights he has been having at the pound-for-pound level, I have a lot of respect for him and rate him highly,” Inoue said.

Nakatani was pushed harder than expected in that bout, marking his first appearance at 122 pounds after moving up from bantamweight. The performance drew attention at the time, but Inoue’s assessment suggests he viewed it as development rather than decline.

The fight will match two of Japan’s leading fighters, with Inoue defending his undisputed super bantamweight championship against a three-division titleholder who has continued moving up in weight.

Inoue added that he expects Nakatani to present one of the most demanding tests of his career, reinforcing the level of attention being placed on the contest within the sport.

The fight is scheduled for May 2 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, where Inoue will defend all four of his super bantamweight belts.

This is the biggest fight in Japanese history at the Tokyo Dome. Inoue isn’t going to sell the fight by saying, “I’m fighting a guy who just got lucky against a Mexican fringe contender.”

The version of Nakatani we saw in Riyadh against Reyes didn’t look like a guy who could beat Inoue. He looked physically taxed by the weight jump, and his footwork was uncharacteristically sluggish.

Nakatani abandoned his usual fluidity and tried to out-muscle a naturally bigger man, which led to him being out-landed 179 to 155 in the final six rounds. He was a stationary target for Reyes’ body attack.

If Reyes could find those openings, Inoue, who is arguably the best body puncher in the sport, will have an easy night on May 2.