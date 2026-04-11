Cuts, missed chances, and a hard fight against an aging opponent raise concerns
Conor Benn walked away with a 10-round unanimous decision over Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the victory felt more like a survival test than a statement. Fighting at a 150 lb catchweight, the judges saw it comfortably for the local favorite with scores of 98-90, 97-91, and 96-92.
Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) pushed the pace from the start, but it was a rough night visually. By the later rounds, he was marked up around both eyes from head clashes and exchanges, looking like he had been through a hard fight rather than one he was expected to control. Much of his offense came in volume, with plenty of it caught or smothered, forcing him to grind for rounds instead of separating himself.
Prograis (30-4, 24 KOs), despite being the smaller man at 37 and dealing with limited movement, still managed to land clean shots and had spells where he got Benn’s attention. When he planted his feet, he showed the sharper timing and experience, putting hands on Benn in a way that made the fight competitive even as his output dipped.
An injured leg, along with the size difference and age, held Prograis back from sustaining that success. Benn kept coming and closed the fight as the busier fighter, but he wasn’t able to break Prograis down or land anything that shifted the fight in a decisive way.
The decision went to Benn, though it came through steady work rather than control. Prograis, despite the limitations, showed enough in spots to underline the difference in experience between the two over the 10 rounds.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Latest Boxing News:
- Tyson Fury Returns Against Makhmudov Live Results and Updates
- Roy Jones Jr Backs Regis Prograis, Warns Conor Benn
- Conor Benn Says He Could Have Made 147 After Weigh-In
- Tenshin Nasukawa Handles Juan Estrada, Ends Fight After Nine Rounds
- Carl Froch sees danger for Fury in Makhmudov clash
- Juan Francisco Estrada Faces Nasukawa Live Results Updates
Last Updated on 2026/04/11 at 5:18 PM