Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) pushed the pace from the start, but it was a rough night visually. By the later rounds, he was marked up around both eyes from head clashes and exchanges, looking like he had been through a hard fight rather than one he was expected to control. Much of his offense came in volume, with plenty of it caught or smothered, forcing him to grind for rounds instead of separating himself.

Prograis (30-4, 24 KOs), despite being the smaller man at 37 and dealing with limited movement, still managed to land clean shots and had spells where he got Benn’s attention. When he planted his feet, he showed the sharper timing and experience, putting hands on Benn in a way that made the fight competitive even as his output dipped.

An injured leg, along with the size difference and age, held Prograis back from sustaining that success. Benn kept coming and closed the fight as the busier fighter, but he wasn’t able to break Prograis down or land anything that shifted the fight in a decisive way.

The decision went to Benn, though it came through steady work rather than control. Prograis, despite the limitations, showed enough in spots to underline the difference in experience between the two over the 10 rounds.