Bakole posted on social media that his legal team has confirmed his deal with Shalom has ended. He added that he remains ready to fight but has been unable to secure opportunities.

“My lawyer has confirmed that my contract with him has ended,” Bakole said. “I’m ready to fight anytime.”

Bakole went from being the most avoided man in the division after crushing Jared Anderson to becoming a cautionary tale about momentum. In boxing, if you aren’t fighting, you’re forgotten, and he’s effectively wasted his “boogeyman” status.

Bakole also claimed that Shalom has been contacting figures in the sport to discourage potential opponents and promoters from working with him.

“He sends emails to everyone, blocking me from fighting and earning a living,” Bakole said. “He’s trying to scare people by saying he will sue anyone if I fight and don’t pay him.”

The dispute comes after a planned bout with Guido Vianello was canceled despite terms being agreed. Vianello previously stated that Bakole withdrew without explanation. Bakole did not address that claim directly in his statement.

Bakole has not fought in over a year. His last appearance came in a short-notice bout against Joseph Parker following Daniel Dubois’ withdrawal from their scheduled fight.

The timeline since that August 2024 win over Anderson has been a disaster for his stock. Taking the Joseph Parker fight on 24 hours’ notice was a massive risk that backfired for Bakole. Weighing in at 315 lbs showed a lack of professional discipline, and getting stopped in two rounds erased much of the Anderson hype.

Even with a full camp, Bakole hit the scales at 299 lbs for his fight against Efe Ajagba in May 2025. His trainer, Billy Nelson, was publicly “disappointed,” noting that Bakole was 15 lbs over their target. That 10-round draw proved that even against second-tier contenders, he can’t just “show up” and win anymore.

There are a lot of rumors and social media evidence suggesting Martin has been enjoying the Saudi paydays a bit too much. Critics point to his spending more time on business ventures and luxury shopping in Congo than in the gym.

The contract dispute with Ben Shalom is the final nail in the coffin for 2025/2026. If promoter Shalom is truly “blocking” him from fighting, Bakole is stuck in a stalemate. If Bakole has truly checked out mentally or physically, Shalom might just be protecting his investment until he gets a buyout.

At 32, Bakole is in his physical prime, but his boxing age is catching up fast due to the weight fluctuations. He is currently ranked around #8 by the WBA, down from #1 just a year ago.

If he doesn’t resolve this legal battle and get his weight back down to the 280s, where he was for the Anderson fight, he’s going to transition from dangerous contender to high-name-value gatekeeper very quickly. He has the talent to be a world champion, but he’s currently his own toughest opponent.

No public response has been issued by Shalom regarding Bakole’s claims.