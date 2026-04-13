The 35-year-old from Bournemouth last fought in April 2025, when he won a 12-round decision over Brandon Glanton. That bout now stands as a bridge between his title run and this next phase, following the end of his deal with Boxxer at the close of 2025.

Billam-Smith’s standing in the division still comes from what he did the year before. He upset Lawrence Okolie to win the WBO title in May 2023, then defended it against Mateusz Masternak and Richard Riakporhe. The run ended in November 2024 when he lost a unification decision to Gilberto Ramirez, a fight that pushed him out of the belt picture and into a quieter stretch.

“I’m really excited by this opportunity to work with Zuffa,” Billam-Smith said. “They’re entertainment powerhouses, and that’s what I’m about. It was a no-brainer. The move is about proving I am the best in the world. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

There were other directions available. The WBO had ordered him toward an eliminator with Roman Fress, but interest cooled after the purse bid came in at $150,000. With his contract winding down at the same time, the focus moved away from that route and toward a broader reset.

Zuffa Boxing has been building its roster with a mix of prospects and established names since launching under TKO Group Holdings, and Billam-Smith fits the second group. He arrives with a recent title run, a recognizable profile in the UK, and enough tread left to be used in meaningful fights.

His first bout under the new deal is expected to be announced soon, and it will likely tell you exactly where he stands in this setup.