Derek Chisora backtracks on retirement, targets Deontay Wilder rematch

Instead of stepping away, Chisora is calling for a rematch and disputing the result of their split decision fight at the O2 Arena.

“I’m very upset with the scoring and everything,” Chisora said to talkSPORT. “The two knockdowns I was given were pushes. The stupid ring they put up as well. The ropes were so loose that it was just an embarrassment.”

Chisora said the issues extended beyond the knockdowns.

“I wasn’t happy with that. I’ll be honest with you. The whole thing was in shambles. On my side and his side as well, so everyone was in shambles. But I want to get a rematch.”

The fight was promoted as Chisora’s 50th and final appearance. Wilder scored two knockdowns and edged a split decision in a competitive contest that was expected to be the end. It hasn’t played out that way.

The move has drawn criticism from some fans. The fight was billed as Chisora’s “50th and final,” but that stance has already been walked back within a week.

The April 4 fight ended in a competitive split decision, which provides a perfect excuse for a rematch. Wilder’s post-fight comments complicated that, saying he held back to avoid seriously hurting Chisora. That claim has led some fans to question Chisora’s complaints about the ring and the knockdowns. Wilder’s comments also work against a rematch. If he was holding back because of their relationship, there is no guarantee a second fight would play out any differently.

Chisora has taken a similar position before. His previous fight against Otto Wallin was also presented as a final outing before he later said it only applied to his last appearance in Manchester. The repeated pattern has led some fans to question whether the retirement angle is being used as part of the promotion.

In boxing, retirement rarely sticks. While Chisora has blamed the scoring and the ring conditions, some fans have grown tired of a “farewell” that keeps getting extended.

There is no confirmation of a rematch. Wilder has other options at heavyweight, but Chisora has made clear he is not treating the last fight as the end.