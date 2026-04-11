The physical edge stood out as well. Nasukawa (8-1, 3 KOs) looked the fresher and stronger fighter at 118 pounds, using his movement and reach to keep exchanges in his favor. A clash of heads added to the wear, but the pattern of the fight had already been established well before the end.

Estrada (45-5, 28 KOs) had moments, but they were limited and spread out. At 35, and now with two defeats in his last three fights, he struggled to keep up with the pace and output. He remained competitive in patches but couldn’t produce enough offense to change the direction of the fight.

For Nasukawa, this was his most complete performance since turning professional. He controlled the tempo, handled a seasoned opponent over rounds, and finished the fight without leaving it to the judges, putting himself in line for a potential title shot at bantamweight.