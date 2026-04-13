Ryan Garcia Accepts Conor Benn Fight After Callout

Garcia posted on social media on April 11: “I’m down GARCIA VS BENN. Let’s do it!!!!!!” The response came shortly after Benn secured a decision victory over Prograis and used his post-fight moment to push for bigger names at welterweight.

The exchange places Garcia directly into the immediate conversation at 147, where several fights are already being discussed following Benn’s performance. Garcia holds the WBC welterweight title after his February decision win over Mario Barrios, giving the matchup a clear route if negotiations move forward.

Benn’s win over Prograis drew mixed reactions due to the nature of the performance, but his callout of Garcia was direct and quickly answered. The speed of Garcia’s response removes any uncertainty about his willingness to take the fight if terms can be agreed.

Fan reaction has been divided. Some view the matchup as commercially strong given the UK vs US angle and both fighters’ profiles, while others have pointed to their past PED suspensions as a negative talking point around the fight.

No official announcement has been made, and no date or location has been confirmed.

Ryan’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, also pointed away from a potential rematch with Rolando Romero, which had been discussed following Garcia’s earlier loss.

“Let’s be real here. It was not an entertaining fight. I don’t know who’s going to want to see that fight again,” De La Hoya said to Fighthype last Saturday night. “I want to see a Haney fight. I want to see a Conor Benn fight. I want to see action.”

He did leave open the possibility of revisiting that fight later, noting Rolly still holds a win over Ryan, but the immediate preference was clear. Golden Boy is looking at fresher options at welterweight, and Benn now sits directly in that mix.