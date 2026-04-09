Bob Arum Names Hagler vs Hearns as Favourite Fight

Arum, who has promoted fights since the 1960s, made the comment while speaking to DAZN Boxing following the announcement of a new partnership with the streaming service.

The longtime promoter pointed to the buildup behind the 1985 fight as a key factor, saying the pre-fight tour played a role in how the contest unfolded once the bell rang.

“My all-time favorite fight ever was Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns, because of the tour that we had them go on to publicize the fight.

“For some reason, because we had them on this tour, they rubbed each other up the wrong way, and by the time the bell rang for the fight, they forgot everything they knew about boxing, and they just wanted to make it into a street brawl.

“It was fantastic, it really was something. People who were there still recall it.”

The bout, held in 1985, lasted three rounds and is widely recognized for its pace and sustained exchanges, with both fighters trading throughout from the opening bell until the stoppage.

Arum’s involvement in boxing spans several eras, beginning with Muhammad Ali’s title defense against George Chuvalo in 1966. He later promoted 27 of Ali’s professional fights and was also active during the period that featured the group of fighters commonly referred to as the Four Kings.

He also pointed to Ali’s third fight with Joe Frazier in Manila as another standout, referencing the stoppage victory that ended their trilogy.

The fight ended in the third round after sustained exchanges, with Hagler retaining his title in a contest that drew immediate attention for its pace.