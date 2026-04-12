Fury used the post-fight moment to call Joshua out directly after he declined to step into the ring. The expected face-off never came, and Fury treated that as the clearest signal yet that the fight still isn’t agreed.

“I asked him to do the fight. He didn’t give an answer,” Fury said. “He didn’t want no smoke. He didn’t look like he wanted it. I’ve signed. I’ve done my part.

There was no attempt to broaden the discussion to other options. Fury ruled out interest in younger heavyweights and dismissed the idea of taking a stay-busy fight while waiting. The focus stayed fixed on Joshua, with only a passing mention of a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk as an alternative.

“I only want Anthony Joshua. That’s it,” Fury said. “If it ain’t Anthony Joshua next, I’m not interested in boxing.”

Fury’s ultimatum of Joshua next or retirement has given fans the argument that his comeback is financially motivated. By dismissing younger heavyweights and refusing stay-busy fights, Fury is effectively saying he only gets out of bed for the largest possible check.

A legacy fighter usually wants to clear out the division or reclaim undisputed status, which would mean a trilogy with Usyk, but Fury has narrowed his focus to the one fight that guarantees the biggest domestic and global payday.

Facing younger, hungry contenders like Moses Itauma or even a dangerous Fabio Wardley, who carries a high risk for relatively lower pay. Joshua is the Golden Goose, a massive stadium event that pays more than any other matchup, regardless of whether a belt is on the line.

Fury’s bluntness reveals that he is likely in the Exit Strategy phase of his career. Most fighters at his level eventually transition from fighting everyone to fighting for the number. By making it Joshua or Nothing, he is telling the world that his focus is only on the spectacle and the compensation that comes with the biggest name.