Tyson Fury returns to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov in a 12-round heavyweight main event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with live results and updates tracked throughout the card.

The event streams on Netflix and features multiple key fights across the main card and prelims. Fury is back following his 2024 losses to Oleksandr Usyk, while Makhmudov steps into a high-profile opportunity after recent wins that put him back in contention.