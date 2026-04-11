Tyson Fury returns to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov in a 12-round heavyweight main event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with live results and updates tracked throughout the card.
The event streams on Netflix and features multiple key fights across the main card and prelims. Fury is back following his 2024 losses to Oleksandr Usyk, while Makhmudov steps into a high-profile opportunity after recent wins that put him back in contention.
The undercard includes the return of Conor Benn against Regis Prograis at a catchweight, along with Jeamie TKV defending his British heavyweight title against Richard Riakporhe. Heavyweights Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni are also scheduled to meet.
Live results
Main event
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov
Co-main event
Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis
Featured bouts
Jeamie TKV vs Richard Riakporhe
Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni
Preliminary card
Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill
Sultan Almohammed vs Hector Lozano
Felix Cash vs Liam O’Hare
Simon Zachenhuber vs Pawel August
Mikie Tallon vs Leandro Blanc
Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa
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Last Updated on 2026/04/11 at 4:21 AM