Tyson Fury Cruises Past Arslanbek Makhmudov in Return

The judges scored it 120-108, 120-108, and 119-109, underlining how one-sided it became once Fury found his rhythm. Makhmudov kept coming and showed durability, but he struggled to land clean or force Fury into sustained exchanges.

It was Fury’s first fight in 16 months following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, and he looked comfortable working at his own pace. He didn’t push for a stoppage; instead, he managed the rounds and controlled distance against an opponent who offered pressure but little variation.

Makhmudov’s approach stayed the same throughout, pressing forward and trying to close the gap, but without the speed or accuracy to trouble Fury. By the later rounds, the pattern was set, with Fury landing the cleaner shots and moving out of range before anything came back.

The win puts Fury back into the mix at heavyweight, though it came against an opponent who never really forced him out of second gear. Makhmudov remained tough and stayed on his feet, but he was outclassed once Fury settled into the fight.