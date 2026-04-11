Edgar Berlanga Sells Himself to Zuffa, Fans React

He tied that run to what came after, reminding people he went the distance with Canelo Alvarez, something he used as proof he can hold up against elite fighters over twelve rounds. Then he got to the pitch.

“We looking to chase belts, become world champ, and get that bag and continue to build a brand,” Berlanga said when describing what he wants from this move. He didn’t stop there.

“I feel like now it’s time to bring that old Edgar back. Just start breaking these guys’ faces, putting them on stretchers,” Berlanga said, pointing to a return to a more aggressive, knockout-first style. That mix of knockout talk and money talk spread fast online.

Some fans backed it, saying Berlanga understands what Zuffa is trying to build and is giving them a clear selling point. Others pushed back on the knockout claims, pointing to his recent fights and questioning whether that version still shows up against better opposition.

The Canelo fight split reactions again. Supporters see it as proof he belongs at the top level. Critics see it as evidence of the level he still has to close.

The “get the bag” line drew the strongest responses. Some fans accepted it as part of the business. Others want wins against top names before hearing about paydays.

Berlanga kept it simple. Knockouts, durability, money. Fans heard the pitch and responded to it in real time.