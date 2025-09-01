Murodjon Akhmadaliev Shooting Words Of Venom Ahead Of “Monster” Clash; But Will Naoya Inoue Make Another Foe Pay?

The month of September shapes up as a heck of an exciting one for boxing fans, what with the super-fight, Canelo vs. Crawford, set for the 13th, and with the all-Irish rematch between Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker, set for the same date, this one is certain to get all of Irish boxing rocking. It could be, though, that the fight of the month will prove to be the 122-pound showdown between Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev, to go down in Nagoya, Japan, on September 14.

The Monster’s Toughest Test

To some, this fight will prove to be the toughest, most violent test of “The Monster’s” career to date. Southpaw Akhmadaliev, known more comfortably as “MJ,” has been waiting for his shot at unified super-bantamweight ruler Inoue for a number of months now. And the once-beaten warrior from Uzbekistan has also been talking big for as many months.

Along with his promoter Eddie Hearn, Akhmadaliev, 14-1(11) has said Inoue has been reluctant to face him and that the Japanese superstar will be taken down now that the fight has at last been set. And, yes, this fight seems to have come around pretty fast; just two weeks away as it now is.

MJ’s Big Talk

Speaking with The Ring, “MJ” stated that he can “hurt anyone” with his punches, and that there will 100 percent be a KO ending to the September 14 fight – one way or the other. “The ring will show everything,” Akhmadaliev said. “It never lies.”

Add it all up, and we have a potential classic to look forward to here. Inoue, as we know, doesn’t say too much; this is either the leading up to a fight or after one, preferring, as he does, the approach Marvelous Marvin Hagler used to adopt, to do his talking in the ring. But Inoue, like many of the great ones, smoulders with quiet assurance and a genuine desire to lay hurt on his opposition.

Inoue, as we also know, has made bold talkers eat their words previously to Akhmadaliev. Painfully. However, the September 14 fight will be both one to watch and very possibly a tough one for Inoue and his considerable skills to navigate through. But – and, yes, it’s a cliché – the great ones always find a way to win.

Inoue, whether he boxes, whether he slugs, or whether he does both (or, who knows, he does something else as he sets about taking down Akhmadaliev; because who can be sure if there is a limit to Inoue’s awesome game?) – will win. It won’t be easy, even though Inoue has often made it look that way.

Can Akhmadaliev Back Up His Words?

“MJ” feels Inoue, 30-0(27) has grown more vulnerable as he has moved up the weights, and September 14th’s challenger also feels his southpaw stance and his power will give Inoue real problems. Maybe this is so. But Inoue has never let another man master him in the ring, and this, the thinking here goes, will not change in a couple of weeks’ time.

Inoue is to battle through some rough stuff to stop Akhmadaliev in the later rounds.