Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Signed for 2026!

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have signed for a global mega-exhibition in Spring 2026 with CSI SPORTS™/FIGHT SPORTS®. Tyson warns it’ll be “detrimental” to Mayweather’s health, while Floyd promises it will be “legendary.”

Two of the biggest names in boxing history are actually stepping into a ring together. Mike Tyson, the youngest heavyweight champion ever, and Floyd “Money” Mayweather, the 50-0 maestro of modern boxing, have signed with CSI SPORTS™/FIGHT SPORTS® to stage a global mega-event in Spring 2026.

The date and venue aren’t locked in yet, but the deal is. Tyson himself summed it up: “When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes.”

Tyson Warns Floyd: “It’s Going to Be Detrimental to His Health”

Then Mike twisted the knife: “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this, he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!” That’s Tyson talk for: you’re too small, too old, and I’ll still crack your ribs for fun.

Mayweather, never short of confidence, fired back with his trademark swagger: Mayweather? Same script, different day: “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy. You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

The Business Play Behind the Madness

CSI SPORTS™ and FIGHT SPORTS® bosses Richard and Craig Miele are packaging this as the ultimate spectacle. They claim “Tyson vs. Mayweather will break every broadcast, streaming and economic record set by Mike Tyson in 2024,” promising cutting-edge production, global storytelling campaigns, and “new in-ring technology elements that will reshape how boxing is presented, and scoring is achieved for years to come.”

The promotional muscle is serious too, with heavyweights like John Skipper (ex-ESPN/DAZN), Mark Taffet (the HBO PPV architect), and Chris DeBlasio (Showtime) steering the ship.

Tyson, who retired with 50 wins (44 by knockout), is still one of sport’s most iconic names, reinvented as an entertainer and cannabis mogul. Mayweather, meanwhile, is the richest fighter ever, the man who staged boxing’s three biggest pay-per-views (Pacquiao, McGregor, Canelo).

MY TAKE: Tyson is nearly 60, Floyd is nearly 50. It’s not about belts, rankings, or legacy. It’s about streaming numbers, sponsorships, and who can squeeze the most money out of nostalgia.

That doesn’t mean it won’t be fun. Tyson still has that menace — even old, slow, and stiff, the aura’s real. Floyd will shoulder roll, smile, and cash his cheque. The fans? They’ll rage online, then they’ll cough up the PPV money.

And that’s boxing in 2026. The real fights we beg for usually crawl through politics for years. Tyson and Floyd? One boardroom, a couple of signatures, and suddenly we’re here talking about the “event of the century.”

It’s madness, it’s a joke — and yes, I’ll still watch it.