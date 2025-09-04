Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford: Is This Super-Fight a Statement of Legacy or Simply About The Stacks of Cash?

Commentator Chris Mannix says he views the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight as a “money grab” for their bout on September 13. Many fans echo Mannix’s view because of Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moving up, in effect, three weight classes to challenge Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) for his undisputed super middleweight championship.

The Payout Is All That Matters

Crawford does not have to work his way into a title fight at 168. He’s being allowed to immediately fight for Canelo’s undisputed championship without having to beat the top contenders. It’s exhibition-like. The fight wouldn’t look like a money-grab if Turki Alalshikh had told Crawford that he must beat Christian Mbilli, Diego Pacheco, and Hamzah Sheeraz to earn the Canelo match.

“It’s not a money grab,” said commentator Sergio Mora to DAZN Boxing, saying that Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford isn’t a fight with the sole purpose of lining the pockets of the two fighters.

It’s hard not to see the fight as not a money grab, given that Terence was insisting on only fighting Canelo after he fought Israil Madrimov last year on May 3, 2024. Turki Alalshikh told Charlie Parsons on X, “I don’t think Crawford will fight anyone but Canelo. This is my opinion.”

“Of course, it’s a money grab,” said commentator Chris Mannix about the Canelo-Crawford fight. “There are a lot of guys [Canelo can fight]. If he wants to go up to 175, David Benavidez is still hanging out. He could do a rematch with Bivol if he wanted to. The Jake Paul fight was on the table. That’s a big event for him.”

Legacy Means Nothing, Money Is All

With reports of Canelo being paid between $100 million and $150 million for the Crawford fight, why would he bother to fight someone more deserving at 168 or move up to 175 to face Dmitry Bivol or David Benavidez?

“Let’s call a spade a spade. This is a money grab for both of these guys. It might be more of a legacy fight for Crawford,” said Mannix. “I don’t knock them for it because it’s a huge event and they’re getting paid an exorbitant amount of money.

“You’re dealing with another great fighter in Crawford, who happens to be smaller,” said Mora.