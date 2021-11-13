Munguia vs. Rosado: live action from Anaheim

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia is facing his toughest career test tonight when he battles veteran Gabe Rosado live on DAZN at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Boxing 247 will be giving updates below of tonight’s action:

#1 WBC, #1 WBO Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) needs a win tonight to keep him in the pole position to challenge champions Jermall Charlo or Demetrius Andrade.

Although Munguia, 25, is a former champion at 154 in holding the WBO strap from 2018 to 2020, he fought mostly lesser opposition. The only decent opponent Munguia fought was Liam Smith, who isn’t a major player any longer in the division nowadays.

A loss Munguia will destroy his hopes to fight for the world title against IBF champ Gennadiy Golovkin, Charlo, or Andrade. It’s believed that the guy that Munguia wants most of all to fight for a world title is 39-year-old Golovkin.

That’s a possibility if Golovkin doesn’t get a chance to fight Canelo Alvarez next year. Munguia would be ideal for Golovkin to get a nice payday after he faces WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata on December 29th in their unification fight in Japan.

Munguia vs. Rosado undercard:

Alexis Rocha vs. Jeovanis Barraza

D’ Mitrius Ballard vs. Paul Valenzuela Jr.

William Zepeda vs. John Vincent Moralde

Arley Muncino vs. Jacky Calvo

Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Santos Gonzalez

Alejandro Reyes vs. Osmel Mayorga

Jorge Chavez vs. Gilberto Aguilar

What time is Munguia vs. Rosado?

Tonight on Saturday, November 13th at 9:00 ET/6:00 p.m. PT, the Munguia vs. Rosado card will start. The main event between Munguia and Rosado likely won’t take place until after 11:00 p.m. ET.

The location of the event is at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

It’s difficult to predict how Munguia will do in this fight because he’s looked so poor in many of his fights. He has a lot of power, but he gets tagged a lot.

Munguia clearly deserved a loss in his fight with Denis Hogan in Mexico in April 2019. Hogan is one of the better guys Munguia has fought during his career, and he had a lot of problems in that fight.

Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) comes into the fight as a live underdog, coming off a big third round knockout win over Bektemir Melikuziev. That was a fight in which things looked bad for Rosado in the first two rounds, as he’d been knocked down by Bektemir and looked overmatched against the young 26-year-old Uzbek.

In the third, Rosado ended things abruptly by knocking the ‘Bully’ Bektemir out with a big right hand to the head that poleaxed him.

Before facing Bektemir, Rosado had arguably been robbed in 12 round split decision defeat at the hands of Daniel Jacobs in November 2020.