Lamont Roach believes that WBC interim lightweight champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is one-dimensional with only “one style” to fight in their clash this Saturday, December 6th.

“I’ll Bully Him at 140” Warning Shot

Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) says he can use many styles, change angles, and “bully” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) in their headliner at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. He expects to be stronger with him moving up to 140 from 135, where he fought his last bout in March.

“140, I’ll be extra strong. I still have to lose a little weight. I fought a guy [Gervonta Davis] that is considered the best in our weight class [135]. The outcome put a lot of mix in the air,” said Lamont Roach to All the Smoke, talking about why he moved up to 140 for the Isaac Cruz fight.

Roach looked like a welterweight after he rehydrated for his last fight against Gervonta Davis on March 1st, 2025, and he had no power in that fight. It was the same low-power stuff that we’d seen from Roach when he fought at super featherweight, losing to Jamel Herring, and struggling to defeat Hector Luis Garcia by a razor-close 12-round split decision in November 2023.

Roach Torches Cruz as a “One-Trick Pitbull”

“With my IQ, there are a lot of ways I can go into this fight rather than one style,” said Roach about his match against Cruz. “We know he has one style. I can attack him at all angles. I can mix it up and bully him, too.”

Roach Already Talking Shakur

“A lot of people were calling for that fight between me and Shakur. ‘You feel like you’re the best 135-pounder. I feel like I’m the best 135-pounder. Let’s get the fans a show,’ and we break bread,” said Roach about how he wants to fight Shakur next.

Roach isn’t viewed as “the best” at 135, or even the third-best. There are at least four lightweights that would be a pure nightmare for Roach, as well as Shakur. These are guys that neither of these fighters is facing for apparent reasons.

A fight between Roach and Shakur would be just a business one between two guys that aren’t the best at 135, but can fight each other. It would be more interesting to see one of those two fight the talented lightweights with power.

