Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie TKV — Boxing Returns To BBC Primetime TV

British heavyweight boxing is about to step back into millions of living rooms. Frazer Clarke and Jeamie TKV will fight for the British Heavyweight Title on Saturday, October 25, at the Vaillant Live Arena in Derby — live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. It’s the first big swing of the new BBC Sport–BOXXER partnership, taking the sport back to free-to-air primetime where the casual crowd can’t miss it.

For the fighters, it’s more than a payday. The Lonsdale Belt still carries weight in gyms and backrooms, no matter how many world titles have been watered down. Henry Cooper wore it. Lennox Lewis wore it. Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua — they all climbed that step first. Now Clarke and TKV want their names stitched into that same lineage.

Is Clarke Finally Battle-Hardened Enough?

Frazer Clarke has been circling this prize since turning pro after his Tokyo 2020 bronze. He came close last March, fighting Fabio Wardley to a brutal draw at The O2. It stung. Since then, he’s worked quietly, trimmed the edges, and says the version stepping out now is colder and more lethal.

“I’m a more complete fighter now than I’ve ever been, and with that comes knockouts,” Clarke said. “My mindset is simple: go in there, get the win, and make a statement. I’m not looking past Jeamie, but I will go straight through him.”

He knows the BBC spotlight is different. One clean performance here — heavy hands, calm under lights — and he reclaims momentum in a division always hungry for a new threat.

TKV Still Furious After Adeleye Controversy

Jeamie TKV, meanwhile, still burns from the David Adeleye fight — a night where he was ahead before a messy, disputed stoppage. This is his shot to rewrite that frustration into something meaningful.

“This fight isn’t going the distance, 100%,” TKV said. “We’re going to war, and I know what I’m bringing to the table. He won’t be able to handle it. I’m hungry, I’m dangerous, and I’m ready to take that belt.”

TKV’s been labeled raw but athletic. His own camp says he’s refined since Adeleye. The question is whether his gas tank and composure hold under Clarke’s deliberate pressure.

BBC Wants More Than Just a Fight

The network is making noise about this night. Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, called it “a historic moment in the making,” while BOXXER boss Ben Shalom said, “The British public love nothing more than a big heavyweight tear-up, and this fight is set to deliver maximum entertainment value.” Translation: they need this broadcast to hit — not just for Clarke or TKV, but to prove boxing still belongs on mainstream TV.

BBC is betting big on heavyweight noise to pull casual viewers back — but if the numbers don’t land, don’t expect this free-to-air experiment to last long

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: Main card 8–10 PM ET (1–3 AM UK Sunday) live on BBC Two ; undercard streaming on BBC iPlayer

Venue: Vaillant Live Arena, Derby

Promoter: BOXXER in partnership with BBC Sport

Tickets: From £40, on sale now via BOXXER.com.