Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Breaks Down the Canelo-Crawford Matchup, Citing Weight and Experience as Decisive Factors

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is leaning toward Canelo Alvarez using his experience and size to defeat Terence Crawford in their clash for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight championship in nine days on September 13.
‘Boots’ Ennis on Canelo’s Edge
Ennis, who has been working with Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) during his preparation, believes that he’s got the advantage over Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) because he’s been at the weight since knocking out Rocky Fielding in the third round on December 15, 2018.
Canelo vs. Crawford will meet in the main event in a 12-round fight on Netflix at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event is expected to be one of the biggest ones this year.
“That’s a big jump to go from 154 to 168,” said Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to Fighthype about Terence Crawford going from junior middleweight to super middleweight to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his four titles on September 13. “That’s a great fight for boxing. So, I guess the world wants to see it.”
It’s actually a monstrous jump from 147 to 168 for Crawford, as he only had one fight at 154 before being enlisted by Turki Alalshikh to be Canelo’s opponent on September 13. One fight at junior middleweight doesn’t make Crawford a true 154-pounder, especially since that performance was a bad one.
The 60-40 Canelo Split
“I’m going to say 60-40 Canelo or 70-30. He’s been at the weight and been fighting bigger guys. So, he’s kind of like used to being at the weight. So, I would lean more toward Canelo. But I think Crawford would have a chance, but I would lean more toward Canelo, though,” said Ennis.
‘Boots’ Ennis should know. He’s been one of Canelo’s sparring partners for this camp, and he knows what he’s capable of doing after working with him to get him ready for Crawford. It probably won’t make Bud Crawford’s fans happy to hear Ennis has chosen Alvarez to defeat him. He raises these two logical points for why Canelo will win:
- Two division weight jump: Crawford is moving up from 154 to 168 without competing at 160 or at super middleweight. Moreover, he only had one fight at 154 and struggled against Israil Madrimov last year on August 3, 2024. Crawford came close to losing, edging Madrimov by a 12-round unanimous decision. He had time to take a tune-up to get acclimated to the 168-lb division, but opted not to. Whatever reason Crawford had, it doesn’t matter now. He’s going to have to make the best of it.
- Canelo’s experience at 168: Crawford comes into the fight with Alvarez with no experience as a super middleweight. He’ll essentially be flying by the seat of his pants. Just imagine the shock that it’ll be to Terence’s system when he enters the ring against the more seasoned and more powerful Canelo. The sparring that Crawford got against Steven Nelson in camp will not have prepared him for what he’ll be dealing with on September 13th.