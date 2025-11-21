Canelo vs. Crawford II: Can The King Take Back His Throne?

With various news outlets informing us that we could indeed see a return fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez next year, with Canelo looking to come back against “Bud” and redeem himself after what happened in September’s fight of the year (size-wise, not in terms of greatest action fight of the year), we fans are asking – can Canelo possibly turn things around in a rematch with the man some say “schooled” him in their first fight?

Canelo, who has never before attempted to gain revenge over a man who has beaten him; Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol being the other two, would have everything on the line as far as his legacy is concerned in a part-II with Crawford. Lose again, and the Mexican star’s career would largely be defined by his two defeats at the hands of the same man.

Why This Rematch Could Flip Everything

But at the same time, we must applaud Canelo’s desire to get the rematch, to try and restore the balance, to again make his the Mexican people feel proud. A rematch between the two future Hall of Famers would of course be a big, big fight in 2026, maybe not as big as the fight that went down this year, but big all the same.

Crawford, though, will be feeling ever so sure he would/will beat Canelo a second time. Some experts actually felt Crawford, if he had put his foot more firmly on the gas, might have been able to get the stoppage win in September. Now, that would have been a massive blow to Canelo’s legacy.

Canelo, still possessing a rock for a chin, now has to show us in the rematch that he has the ability the very great ones have, and that’s to be able to switch tactics, to learn and to improve from the first fight. But can Canelo do it? Or has Crawford simply got Canelo’s number?

What Both Fighters Stand To Gain Or Lose

Canelo has two fights left on his current contract with Turki Alalshikh, so a rematch with Crawford does make sense. “Bud” has other options, such as a drop down and take a run at winning middleweight gold. But Crawford-Canelo II seems to be the biggest, best and brightest option for both men. Repeat or Revenge fights always sell, and Canelo might just have more to fight for than ever before here, this the first time in his life he will have gone for redemption.

Next Cinco de Mayo, once again in Las Vegas: Crawford-Canelo II? And if so, who wins? 2026 could prove to be the final year in the ring for both greats, and wouldn’t it be quite something if Canelo, having got his revenge and made it 1-1 with Crawford, the opted to fight the trilogy fight in what would be both men’s last fight!