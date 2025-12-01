Anthony Joshua Is Taking the Jake Paul Fight Seriously… Even If We’re Not

While it’s fair to say former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua never lets himself get out of shape, that AJ is a man who always sports a ripped and ready-looking physique, i’s also fair to say that Joshua looks to be in absolutely superb physical condition for his much-maligned, upcoming bout (some fans refuse to call it a fight) with Jake Paul.

The fight, set for December 19, has been ridiculed by plenty of fans, while others are interested to see just what will happen on the night. And even if you find yourself firmly camped in the ‘I’m-not-taking-it-seriously’ section of boxing fans, it seems Joshua IS taking the bout seriously, and it appears as though he has been putting the work in in the gym.

Joshua released a couple of new photos of himself on social media, and the 36 year old really does look to be in tip-top shape. So much so that some fans are literally worried that Joshua might do some real physical harm to YouTuber Paul, a man about whom who Eddie Hearn wondered, was he “crazy enough” to actually get into the ring with Joshua.

Can Paul Survive AJ’s Power on Fight Night?

Well, whatever the mental condition of Paul may be, the eight-round fight is happening, Hearn has screamed at the top of his lungs that there is NO prearranged script, that the fight is legit, and now all Joshua has to do is make sure he comes in no heavier than a contracted 245-pounds; this not too much above AJ’s peak fighting weight. Oh, and Joshua has to “obliterate” Paul on the night. Hearn has gone on record as saying anything other than a KO win inside a couple of rounds would be seen by himself as a let-down. While the promoter has also said that the unthinkable, a loss to Paul, would necessitate both his and Joshua’s retirement from the sport.

The pressure, then, is on. Even if you feel, as do so many people, that Joshua can and will win this bout at any time he so chooses. The odds are well and truly stacked against Paul, but AJ is the man with the pressure to deliver, as hardly anybody believes Paul has a shot at winning.

Is Paul Completely Doomed or Is an Upset Possible?

“There is no tomorrow,” Joshua added to the two photos of his ripped, chiselled body, the former champ baring his teeth.

So, is Paul utterly doomed here, or is the shock of the century about to hit us? Again, has Paul got any chance in hell of winning this bout?

Though 245-pounds is a weight Joshua should, one would think, be able to make without too much fuss, reports do say that AJ is currently tipping-in at around the 265-pound mark. If so, shedding those 20-pounds might prove more difficult a task for Joshua than the job of dusting off Paul will prove to be.

Something else pertaining to this bout has also been posted on social media, this by a fight fan, who wrote that Paul is in a “lose, lose” situation. Why? Because “If he wins it confirms the rigged theories. If he loses, well, he loses.”

Agreed. Paul will not silence the critics, or the “haters” whatever happens on December 19. Above all, though, for those who believe the bout will be a legit, non-scripted affair, the desire, the hope, is that Paul doesn’t suffer any permanent damage at the hands of AJ. The sport is in enough trouble for that kind of black eye to be inflicted upon it.