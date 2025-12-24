Garcia Fight Already Being Lined Up

“I’ll be waiting for the WBC world title next,” Benn said to Ring Magazine.

Benn closed 2025 coming off a clear unanimous decision win over Chris Eubank Jr. in their rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a bout that headlined The Ring’s “Unfinished Business” card.

The win brought closure to a long-running rivalry and capped a year that kept Benn active on major cards.

After briefly campaigning at middleweight, Benn is now preparing to return to welterweight. The move follows his climb up the WBC rankings and places him back in a division where a title opportunity is within reach.

Currently ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Council, Benn is positioned to challenge for the title once it is settled. The WBC championship bout between Mario Barrios and Garcia is expected to be finalised soon, with Garcia widely viewed as the favourite.

Cinco de Mayo Is the Target

A title fight would bring with it a prominent stage, with Cinco de Mayo weekend and Las Vegas viewed as the preferred window.

The proposed setting is T-Mobile Arena, with early May identified as the target date. If confirmed, Garcia vs Benn would land on a weekend that also includes another major event featuring David Benavidez and Gilberto Ramirez, raising the possibility of a later date should scheduling require it.

Even with that flexibility, Benn’s focus remains unchanged. The return to welterweight, the WBC position, and the expectation of a title-holder in place have shaped the next phase of his plans.

For Benn, the objective is clear: secure the opportunity and move forward when the window opens.