Both fighters confirmed the cancellation on X on December 24. Hitchins stated that he had signed the contract and was later informed the fight was off. Ortiz responded that he had signed his portion of the agreement and was told the bout was no longer moving forward.

The fight had been widely reported as finalized in recent weeks and was slated for the undercard after a previously discussed Hitchins–Keyshawn Davis matchup failed to materialize. Hitchins had denied earlier rumors that he turned down the Ortiz fight.

Ortiz later posted that the bout could be made directly without promoter involvement, writing that the fighters could resolve the situation by speaking directly.

No official explanation has been given for the cancellation, and no replacement opponent has been named. As of December 24, there are no confirmed rumors or reports identifying who Hitchins will face for his IBF title defense.

Promoters are expected to continue searching for a new opponent ahead of the January 31 event.