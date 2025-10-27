The folks at “The Bible of Boxing,” Ring Magazine, have put out their new top 10 heavyweight rankings. And, it’s fair to say that, whether or not you look at the Ring rankings as the most reliable, the most trustworthy, and the most legit set of world rankings that are out there, the new heavyweight list from the magazine that has been going since the 1920s is, shall we say, questionable.

Fury Still #1? Really?

Why? Well, for one, Tyson Fury, who has not won a fight since October of 2023, this against pro boxing debutant Francis Ngannou, is for some reason ranked as the No. 1 contender to unified heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk, who has twice beaten Fury.

Zhang’s Slot Creates Debate

Not only that, but one could take issue with the fact that Zhilei Zhang – and, yeah, we all love “Big Bang” – is ranked as the No. 7 best heavyweight in the world by the “Bible.” This despite the fact that Zhang has not won a fight since June of 2024.

Here’s to wondering what happened to a fighter’s eligibility to be ranked in the world’s top 10 without having picked up a win inside a calendar year?

But, arguable nitpicking aside, here is the new Ring Mag top 10 at heavyweight.

Wardley Rockets Up the List

Fabio Wardley, fresh off his massive win over Joseph Parker, is now riding high.

Champ – Oleksandr Usyk

1: Tyson Fury

2: Fabio Wardley

3: Agit Kabayel

4: Joseph Parker

5: Daniel Dubois

6: Filip Hrgovoic

7: Zhilei Zhang

8: Martin Bakole

9: Moses Itauma

10: Efe Ajagba.

Legit, Lousy, or Loose?

So, what do YOU think of these new rankings? Legit, lousy, or loose?

We all agree Usyk is the best big man on the planet, but who amongst this new set of rankings is the biggest threat to him?