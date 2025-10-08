Manny Pacquiao revealed on Tuesday that he’ll be fighting next on January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas. The former eight-division world champion didn’t reveal who his opponent will be, but it’s believed that he’s going to be challenging Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero for his WBA welterweight title.

The Age Factor: 47 and Fighting On

Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) will turn 47 on December 17th, and will likely be getting his second consecutive world title shot after fighting to a 12-round majority draw against WBC 147-lb champion Mario Barrios last summer on July 19.

Some fans felt that Manny deserved to win, but it didn’t work out for the Filipino star. If he’s given a free title shot against Rolly, it would balance out. Not that Pacquiao deserves to fight for a title. He’d been out of the ring for four years when he came out of retirement to fight Barrios last July.

Critics Question the Title Shot

There was considerable criticism of the WBC for giving Pacquiao a high ranking at 147 without earning it. Moreover, it made Barrios look bad for choosing to defend against Pacquiao, but he didn’t argue. It was a nice payday against a fighter that he didn’t have to worry about being knocked out against.

“Hello to all my boxing fans. I’m excited to let you know I will be returning to the ring on January 24 in Las Vegas. It is going to be an exciting and special event. Stay tuned. More news to come on my opponent in the next few days,” said Manny Pacquiao on social media.

Rolly (17-2, 13 KOs) captured the vacant WBA 147-lb title earlier this year, beating Ryan Garcia by a 12-round unanimous decision in an upset on May 2, 2025, at Times Square in New York. Ryan showed little in the fight, allowing Rolly to dominate him for his failure to let his hands go.

What Happens to Giyasov?

If Pacquiao does fight Rolly for his WBA title, the one who will be maltreated is mandatory Shakhram Giyasov. He’s been waiting for over a year for his title shot.

Will Arons has covered the sport of boxing since 2015, delivering sharp analysis and ringside insight on the game’s biggest names and emerging stars across every major weight class.